MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $20.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $382.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,171,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

