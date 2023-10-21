McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $258.11 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

