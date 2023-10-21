Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3,790.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,915. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $540.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.66. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

