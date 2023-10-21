Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.25 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.