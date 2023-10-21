Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,171 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

