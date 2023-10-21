Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

