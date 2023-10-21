Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,174,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.