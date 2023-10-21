Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 121,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 496,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.