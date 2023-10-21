Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.67.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

