Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.