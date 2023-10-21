Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,263,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,051,000 after purchasing an additional 812,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,381,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,164,000 after acquiring an additional 215,901 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,575,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $4,167,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $83.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.