Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $6,911,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

