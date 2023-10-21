Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 245,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

