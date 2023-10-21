Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.61% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,247.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 611,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,257 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,617,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,949 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6,613.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

