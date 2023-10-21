Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,061 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 64,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 20,923 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.