Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of PubMatic worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $95,660.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $149,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $95,660.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $73,437.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $11.69 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $606.36 million, a P/E ratio of 194.87 and a beta of 1.01.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
