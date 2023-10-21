Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of PubMatic worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $95,660.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $149,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $95,660.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $73,437.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $11.69 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $606.36 million, a P/E ratio of 194.87 and a beta of 1.01.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $63.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million. Research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

