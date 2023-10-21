Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM opened at $138.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

