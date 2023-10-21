MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MetLife were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,902,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,961,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,864,000 after buying an additional 451,773 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 454,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,720,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MET opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

