M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 208,632 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

