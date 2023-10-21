Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDLZ. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.47.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. Mondelez International has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.