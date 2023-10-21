Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,714 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $14,453,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,445,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,036,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 125,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 502.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.05 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.48 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

