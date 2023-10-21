Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $213,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MMM opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.
MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
