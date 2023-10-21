Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total value of $2,008,750.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total value of $2,008,750.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,379,026.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.52, for a total value of $448,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,289.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $420.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $313.78 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

