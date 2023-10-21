Morgan Stanley Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $44.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.64.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

