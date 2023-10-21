Morgan Stanley Cuts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %

DINO opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

