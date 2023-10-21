Morgan Stanley Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $110.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNTX. HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.23.

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $90.15 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

