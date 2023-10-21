Morgan Stanley Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $25.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.74.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

