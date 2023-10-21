Morgan Stanley Raises NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $25.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $614,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in NOV by 165.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,052,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after buying an additional 1,277,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.