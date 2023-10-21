Morgan Stanley Trims Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Target Price to $23.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of BE opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 773,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

