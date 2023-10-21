Morgan Stanley Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $4.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPIC

TPI Composites Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Miller bought 10,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,820. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.