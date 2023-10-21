MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

MYR Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $126.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.43. MYR Group has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

