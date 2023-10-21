National Bankshares Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$26.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.82.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$13.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.81.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.41 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.9850523 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.