National Bankshares Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$8.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.32.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.63. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$419.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$452.53 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.2465209 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

