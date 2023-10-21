NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.80 million, a PE ratio of -62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
