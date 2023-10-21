New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.54.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $732.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in New Gold by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,965,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,589,577 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in New Gold by 1,188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,788,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

