NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXGN. Guggenheim lowered NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens lowered NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.41.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 794.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 133.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 197.9% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

