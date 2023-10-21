NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NFI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.55.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Down 4.9 %

NFI stock opened at C$13.07 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of C$885.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$854.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.2860302 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.