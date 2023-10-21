Nokia Oyj Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0328 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Nokia Oyj has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nokia Oyj

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after buying an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after buying an additional 4,206,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.