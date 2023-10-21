Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $502.38.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $485.70 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $441.39 and a 200-day moving average of $448.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

