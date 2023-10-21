OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $101.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,979,000 after acquiring an additional 835,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 220,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 308,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

