Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Olin worth $16,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 33.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,238,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $29,331,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLN

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.