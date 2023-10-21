Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $231,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,139 shares of company stock valued at $907,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.