Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

OLLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,139 shares of company stock worth $907,006. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,482,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.