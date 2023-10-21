Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.0 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In related news, CEO Sanjay Madhu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 180,418 shares of company stock worth $203,553. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

