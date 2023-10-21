Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.0 %
OXBR stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.