Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 536 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 536 ($6.55). 166,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 146,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($6.74).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a market cap of £481.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,116.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 550.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 552.62.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,200.00%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

