Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAM. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Pampa Energía by 164.1% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 498,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 310,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 301,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pampa Energía by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 254,193 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

