PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,565,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 171,587 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

