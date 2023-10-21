Patron Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSXFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

