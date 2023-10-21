Patron Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.