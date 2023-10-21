Patron Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,212,000 after buying an additional 1,033,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,980,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

