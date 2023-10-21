Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,618 shares of company stock worth $2,227,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

